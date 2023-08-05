Kevin Koski (688), 25, of River Falls and Flagstaff, Arizona, leads the pack at the start of the Evergreen 5K run/walk in Park Falls on Aug. 5, 2023. Koski never relinquished his lead and finished more than 2 minutes ahead of the nearest competitor with an official time of 15:14.
From left, Autumn Michalski, 17, Park Falls; Vladimir Boettcher, 17, De Pere; Jeffrey Quednow, 31, Ogema; and at rear-right, Jeremy Wiitala, 14, Westboro, at the start of the Evergreen 5K run/walk in Park Falls on Aug. 5, 2023.
Samantha Bay (703) of Park Falls; Klaudia Swanson (704), of Bemidji, Minn; Alexander Fox (605) of Madison; Austin Hoffman (624) of Park Falls; and Chad Peth (714) of Butternut, at the start of the Evergreen 5K run/walk in Park Falls on Aug. 5, 2023.
Ruth Nicolaus (710), of Park Falls; George Nicolaus (712) of Park Falls; Kailey Godfrey (699) of Park Falls; Alyssa Hoffman (623) of Park Falls; Nathan Boettcher (659( of De Pere; and Antonio Poetzl (637) of Park Falls, at the start of the Evergreen 5K run/walk in Park Falls on Aug. 5, 2023.
Kevin Koski (688), 25, of River Falls and Flagstaff, Ariz., is the first to cross the finish line of the Evergreen 5K run/walk in Park Falls on Aug. 5, 2023. Koski never relinquished his lead and finished more than 2 minutes ahead of the nearest competitor with an official time of 15:14.
Vladimir Boettcher, 17, of De Pere, is the third person to complete the Evergreen 5K run/walk for the mens division with an official time of 18:14 in Park Falls on Aug. 5, 2023. State champion runner Autumn Michalski, 17, of Park Falls, crosses is about to cross the finish line first for the women and fourth overall with an official time of 18:28.
State champion runner Autumn Michalski, 17, of Park Falls, crosses the finish line first for the women and fourth overall with an official time of 18:28 at the Evergreen 5K run/walk in Park Falls on Aug. 5, 2023.
Meg Koski, the head coach of the University of River Falls Cross Country team, crosses the finish line of the Evergreen 5K run/walk in Park Falls on Aug. 5, 2023. She place second for the women and fifth overall with an official time of 18:28.
Brandon Bay (702) of Park Falls; Ethan Humphrey (643), 14, of Park Falls; Helena Druecke (706), 11, of Hudson; and Doug Phillips, of Park Falls, take part in the Evergreen 5K run/walk in Park Falls on Aug. 5, 2023.
Kris Rempala (700), of Appleton; Patrick Heffernay (709), of Rockford, Ill; Lucy Fenzl (631), of De Pere; Tom Christian (693), of Butternut; Paul Nicolaus (711), of Park Falls; and Dave Wagner (666), of Park Falls, take park in the Evergreen 5K run/walk in Park Falls on Aug. 5, 2023.
Patrick Heffernay (709), of Rockford, Ill; Lucy Fenzl (631), of De Pere; Mary Kurth (684), of Phillips; Megan Neeck (618), of New Richmond; and Paul Nicolaus (711), of Park Falls; take park in the Evergreen 5K run/walk in Park Falls on Aug. 5, 2023.
Tom Christian (693), of Butternut; Kris Venz (679), of Eagan, Minn; Brittany Schultz (632), of Park Falls; Michele Wallerstein (628), of Duluth, Minn; and Debbie Quednow (683), of Ogema, take park in the Evergreen 5K run/walk in Park Falls on Aug. 5, 2023.
Kris Venz (679), of Eagan, Minn; Brittany Schultz (632), of Park Falls; Michele Wallerstein (628), of Duluth, Minn; and Becca Sales, of Blaine, Minn., take park in the Evergreen 5K run/walk in Park Falls on Aug. 5, 2023.
Imka Koshiol (677), 8, of Eagan, Minn; Thomas Koshiol (678), 5, of Eagan, Minn; Shirley Venz (681), of Butternut; Elava Hoffman (649), 8, of St. Milaca, Minn; Nathan Schultz (697), of Park Falls; and John Koshiol (680), of Eagan, Minn., take park in the Evergreen 5K run/walk in Park Falls on Aug. 5, 2023.
Nicole Hoffman (648), of St. Milaca, Minn; Elava Hoffman (649), 8, of St. Milaca, Minn; John Koshiol (680), of Eagan, Minn; Abby Wartgow (610), of Park Falls; and Linda Daubner (653), of Park Falls, take park in the Evergreen 5K run/walk in Park Falls on Aug. 5, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Jeffrey Quednow, 31, of Ogema, is the second to cross the finish line for the men's division with an official time of 17:47 for the Evergreen 5K run/walk in Park Falls on Aug. 5, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Blake Kontny (601), of Park Falls, and Mike Quednow (686), of Ogema, take park in the Evergreen 5K run/walk in Park Falls on Aug. 5, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
PARK FALLS — The Evergreen 5K run/walk helped kick off day two of the 70th Flambeau-Rama festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, with 102 registered participants along with some unofficial pets and hundreds of well-wishers along the course. The runners started from St. Anthony's Catholic Church and finished at the city hall building.
Kevin Koski, of Flagstaff, Arizona, was first with an official time of 15:14. The 2016 Park Falls High School graduate and track athlete is now a marathon runner who was invited to try out for the United States Olympic trials for track and field.
