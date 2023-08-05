PARK FALLS — The Evergreen 5K run/walk helped kick off day two of the 70th Flambeau-Rama festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, with 102 registered participants along with some unofficial pets and hundreds of well-wishers along the course. The runners started from St. Anthony's Catholic Church and finished at the city hall building.

Kevin Koski, of Flagstaff, Arizona, was first with an official time of 15:14. The 2016 Park Falls High School graduate and track athlete is now a marathon runner who was invited to try out for the United States Olympic trials for track and field.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments