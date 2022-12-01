PHILLIPS — A co-defendant in cases related to a 2018 heroin overdose death in Park Falls will get a chance to complete probation or face a seven year prison sentence based on the outcome of a Nov. 18 sentencing hearing in Price County Circuit Court.

Jacob Koerner, 30, of Butternut, was sentenced to 11 years prison with four years initial confinement and seven years extended supervision for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and manufacturing, an F felony offense, and a concurrent five year prison sentence with two years initial confinement and three years extended supervision for delivering less than 3 grams of heroin, an F felony offense.

