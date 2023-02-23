...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
LAC DU FLAMBEAU — Heart disease accounts for 1 in 5 deaths in the United States. High blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease.
About half of people in the United States (47%) have at least one of these three risk factors, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Several other medical conditions and lifestyle choices can also put people at a higher risk for heart disease, including diabetes, excessive weight, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and excessive alcohol use.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.