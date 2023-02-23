Amy Roberts, M.D.

LAC DU FLAMBEAU — Heart disease accounts for 1 in 5 deaths in the United States. High blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease.

About half of people in the United States (47%) have at least one of these three risk factors, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Several other medical conditions and lifestyle choices can also put people at a higher risk for heart disease, including diabetes, excessive weight, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and excessive alcohol use.

