Around 200 purple hats created by area crafters that were dropped off at Stephanie’s This and That in Park Falls as the local drop-off site for the CLICK initiative to raise awareness and prevention of shaken baby syndrome.
Cindy and Rich Turnipseed of Indiana, who own a cabin on Charnley Lake in Springstead, dropped off 200 purple hats they created for the CLICK program to help raise awareness and prevention of shaken baby syndrome.
Around 200 purple hats created by area crafters that were dropped off at Stephanie’s This and That in Park Falls as the local drop-off site for the CLICK initiative to raise awareness and prevention of shaken baby syndrome.
Karen Dums
Cindy and Rich Turnipseed of Indiana, who own a cabin on Charnley Lake in Springstead, dropped off 200 purple hats they created for the CLICK program to help raise awareness and prevention of shaken baby syndrome.
The Think Purple was established to help bring attention and awareness to shaken baby syndrome and acute head trauma, and the Park Falls chapter is taking part in a goal to collect 500 purple hats to deliver to mothers of newborns.
According to the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome, anywhere from 1,000 to 3,000 infants are injured or killed by shaken baby syndrome annually. Approximately 20-to-25% will die, and 75-to-80% are likely to have long-term or permanent damage including learning and physical disabilities, sight, hearing, speech and cognitive impairment, cerebral palsy, seizures, behavior disorders.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.