The Think Purple was established to help bring attention and awareness to shaken baby syndrome and acute head trauma, and the Park Falls chapter is taking part in a goal to collect 500 purple hats to deliver to mothers of newborns.

According to the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome, anywhere from 1,000 to 3,000 infants are injured or killed by shaken baby syndrome annually. Approximately 20-to-25% will die, and 75-to-80% are likely to have long-term or permanent damage including learning and physical disabilities, sight, hearing, speech and cognitive impairment, cerebral palsy, seizures, behavior disorders.

  

