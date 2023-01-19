...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 7 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Snowfall rates this morning will be an inch per hour at times
and produce low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winning participants of the Phillips Lions Club’s 39th annual Speed Rope Jump Contest on Jan. 14 at the Phillips Middle School.
Overall champion Logan Albrecht receives his trophy from Lions Secretary Dan Tekippe and event coordinator Sylvia Kerner at the Phillips Lions Club’s 39th annual Speed Rope Jump Contest on Jan. 14 at the Phillips Middle School.
Winning participants of the Phillips Lions Club’s 39th annual Speed Rope Jump Contest on Jan. 14 at the Phillips Middle School.
Submitted photo
Overall champion Logan Albrecht receives his trophy from Lions Secretary Dan Tekippe and event coordinator Sylvia Kerner at the Phillips Lions Club’s 39th annual Speed Rope Jump Contest on Jan. 14 at the Phillips Middle School.
Submitted photo
From left, Lindsay Virnig, Emeri Desotelle, Archer Steinbach, Logan Albrecht, winning participants of the Phillips Lions Club’s 39th annual Speed Rope Jump Contest on Jan. 14 at the Phillips Middle School.
Submitted photo
Shayna Staroba, Brooklyn Bilgrien Ayden Foley, Jamison Ring, winning participants of the Phillips Lions Club’s 39th annual Speed Rope Jump Contest on Jan. 14 at the Phillips Middle School.
Submitted photo
Forth Alexa Nelson, Madison Janak, Jarrett Onchuck, Maverick Desotelle, winning participants of the Phillips Lions Club’s 39th annual Speed Rope Jump Contest on Jan. 14 at the Phillips Middle School.
The Phillips Lions Club hosted the 39th annual Speed Rope Jump Contest on Jan. 14 at the Phillips Middle School.
There were 31 jumpers in three divisions. Each participant was given two 10 second attempts to complete as many jumps as they could. The first and second place finishers in each division qualified for the Speed Rope Jump Contest to be held Jan. 28 in Bloomer.
