The Phillips Lions Club hosted the 39th annual Speed Rope Jump Contest on Jan. 14 at the Phillips Middle School.

There were 31 jumpers in three divisions. Each participant was given two 10 second attempts to complete as many jumps as they could. The first and second place finishers in each division qualified for the Speed Rope Jump Contest to be held Jan. 28 in Bloomer.

