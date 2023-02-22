The nonpartisan primary election of Feb. 21 showed Price County’s 19% voter turnout was just about on par with the 20.5% statewide turnout.

While Price County voters approved the same two Supreme Court Justice candidates to advance to the Spring Election on April 4, the county voters placed the conservative candidate on top as opposed to the statewide preference for the liberal candidate.

