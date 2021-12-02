SNAP! The Thanksgiving turkey leftovers may not even be consumed by now, yet Thanksgiving is past and the next season is upon us.
The first Sunday of Advent fell on Nov. 28, which heralds in the Christmas season for many of us. Those four Sundays leading up to Christmas when we ponder love, hope, joy, peace and then Christmas day itself, when the focus is light.
Advent coms from the Latin word “adventus,” which translates to arrival. For Christians that means the arrival of Jesus Christ, the Light of the World.
But even non-Christians could surely get behind the themes of advent. Who doesn’t need love, hope, joy and peace in their lives? Not just at Christmas but all throughout the year.
When I was a kid we had this little Advent wreath with angels above it. As each candle was lit the rising heat made the angels twirl around. It’s one of my special Christmas memories. But I digress…
Whether one pays special attention during the Advent season or not, Christmas comes at us all around like a high-speed locomotive. Radio, TV, print — pre Black Friday sales begin as early as October. Several television channels, most notably Hallmark, begin showing Christmas movies at the beginning of November. Christmas lights and decorations go up nearly as soon as Halloween decorations are taken down. We’re encouraged to shop ‘til we drop.
Whew! By time the real Black Friday rolls around some people are already done shopping. But then again there’s always next year. Oy.
I try not to get all caught up in the hustle and bustle of the season regardless. My house is never going to look like something out of House Beautiful magazine no matter how hard I try, nor is my table and what might get served upon it, my tree, or anything else surrounding the holiday.
In my younger days I tried valiantly to mimic some idea of the perfect Christmas. That didn’t last long, since there is no one-size-fits-all holiday and perfection is firmly in the eye of the beholder. What works for me is simplicity in all I do to prepare for Christmas as well as to celebrate it. It keeps me happier, which is the biggest gift I can give to anyone I come in contact with during these next few weeks.
Christmas movies are a big deal for me though, even if their showings have been expanded. I used to peruse the TV Guide and make a list of when a favorite was showing. I also made an attempt not to purchase VHS or DVD forms of Christmas movies, but admit I now own several.
It’s just so easy for me to get caught up in the life of George Bailey while watching “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The singing and dancing of Bing, Danny, Rosemary and Vera in “White Christmas” puts me in a singing dancing mood too. Yes, I admit my favorites are the oldies – “Christmas in Connecticut” with Barbara Stanwyck and Dennis Morgan; “Miracle on 34th Street,” the original starring Maureen O’Hara and a young Natalie Wood; for “A Christmas Carol.” I definitely enjoy the George C. Scott version that came out in the mid 1980’s, more than the older versions like the Alistair Sim fare I grew up with, or the newish ones. The list could go on. And on.
But yes, I will binge watch Hallmark and Lifetime movies as well. One thing that irritates me with that crop of filming is the snow on green-leafed trees. The sets are so unrealistic. For goodness sake if you’re going to film a Christmas movie that takes place in northern climes do it when trees are bare of leaves and snow on the ground is snow on the ground – not just little piles of fake stuff piled here and there and people walking around with jackets unzipped, no hat or mittens and continually rubbing their hands together to warm them! It is so unrealistic a child can see through it. While I get that the schmaltzy love/family story is the thing, using Alaska as a setting without real snow and ice is simply wrong, wrong, wrong. Same goes for any other northern locale.
Ah well, let the countdown begin: 23 days to go.
