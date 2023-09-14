Karen Dums

Have you ever played the game Would You Rather? It’s made up of questions where one must make a choice between two things, both typically unpleasant. As an example: would you rather have hair that never stops growing or fingernails that never stop growing? Would you rather eat a bowl of ants or a bowl of toenail clippings? And so on. Ugh.

I’d just plucked a plum off one of our trees down at the farm when a “would you rather” scenario popped into my head concerning food. Real food, not ants or toenails. Would I rather eat only fruits or eat only vegetables? Fruit, hands down. It wasn’t because I’d just plucked a plum either. Nor was it because I’d long hoped to grow some fruit trees of my very own. I’ve reached an age where I’ve had many hopes and many dreams. Some have come to fruition, others have been abandoned either by choice or perhaps self-sabotage, some have simply died on the vine. But I have lived long enough to realize that some things are not meant to be, regardless of how much we want them, and we need to get over it or go crazy over it. Period. But my long hoped for fruit trees were not one of those unfulfilled hopes or dreams. I have some plum juice on my shirt to prove it. But I digress.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments