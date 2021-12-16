By KAREN DUMS | DUMSKAREN57@YAHOO.COM
Snow, snow, snow…
I’m no fan of blizzard conditions, but am glad our area received some snow. Somehow a Christmas without snow wouldn’t seem like Christmas for an old born-in-the-Northwoods girl like me.
One of my favorite Christmas flicks, is “White Christmas.” There is a scene where the characters, Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) slide open the ancient barn doors at the very end of their Christmas Eve performance – which included a rousing rendition with Irving Berlin’s song “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas” – at their former commanding general’s ski lodge. They reveal a picture postcard view of falling snow complete with horse-drawn sleigh that is a Norman Rockwell moment on film for me. I love the view they take in. The added bonus includes movie dialogue that is simply hilarious.
The evening before they are set to leave for New York City, Bob drags a reluctant Phil to view a sister act at a Florida nightclub. Phil complains, wanting to go out with dancers Doris and Rita rather than watch the sisters of an old Army pal, Benny Haynes, aka the dog-faced boy. He is certain it is a clear waste of precious time. Instead, he falls hard for the younger sister, Judy (Vera Ellen), which sets a plan in motion causing Bob and Phil to travel to Vermont where the twosome (Rosemary Clooney plays the other sister, Betty) are booked for the holidays.
On the train north the charactors talk of skiing, building snowmen and more in America’s snow playground. They harmonize “it won’t be long before we’ll all be there with snow”… but as they disembark to grass and 70 degree temps, Bob makes a play on words – “Must be beautiful this time of year, all that underwear.” Phil replies – “Hope they let me take back the electric blanket.” “Where ya got that?” Bob asks. “Under the underwear,” Phil replies. “Ooooh, you’ll get a nice tan,” is Bob’s rejoinder before they break into another rendition of “Snow.”
That part always always makes me laugh. But I digress.
For me, snow is more enjoyable than bitter cold. The outdoors often beckon, but not so much when its minus 30. Frigid temps make everything just that much more difficult; all that layering of clothing, starting of vehicles, imagining dollar signs spewing out the furnace vent, plus the extra energy it takes for all living things to survive.
At our house we make an effort to take a walk each and every day. It’s less than pleasant when one feels nose hairs freezing and frosting over during an evening constitutional. Snowshoeing is a favorite winter pastime and one can work up a sweat if overdressed on a wintry day. If the snow is squeaky cold, the trees are popping from the inside out and the mercury is plummeting even that exercise can be less than warming. I’ll take snow and above zero temps any old time.
Even closer to my heart are the childhood memories of snow time fun: wet mittens drying on the wood stove, snow angels in the side yard to keep the snowmen, or perhaps snow creatures is a more apt description, company. Skating on the little pond until old enough to trek through the woods to the local rink. Imagining that when the sun made all those sparkles it was actually fairies, dancing on a blanket of white. Wood smoke and games of fox and goose all mixed into my memory banks in a lovely collage that is winter, complete with snow, snow and more snow. Piles so high on the sides of the driveway they could be used for sledding hills. Snow.
