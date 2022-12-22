Karen Dums

Karen Dums

Yes, the title of this korner could be a paraphrase of Bruce Springsteen’s song title, “Dancing in the Dark,” but it’s really something I actually enjoy doing. And while moving snow from here to there is not always a pleasant pastime, but rather a necessary one in our little korner of the world, my favorite time to do it is in low-light conditions.

There’s something magical about just having a yard light or the glow of Christmas decorations when snow comes down. There’s also something about the memories it evokes for me, since more often than not when I assisted my dad with tackling a snow shoveling job it was in darkness. Any time he can ride my shoulder as I’m about completing a task is good. There are memories I hold dear, even for a job that is not always enjoyable or easy.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments