Karen Dums

Not one for handing out unsolicited advice, this here just cuts too close to the bone for me not to share: don’t buy a vehicle when you’re feeling down or depressed.

All the trucks I’ve owned, save the one I drive now, have been red. Red is beautiful. It’s my color. Well, it’s my favorite color. It’s vibrant. It’s alive. It’s brave in that it cannot hide. Thus, it can also get you a speeding ticket if you’re driving a red vehicle.

