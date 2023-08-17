jacob fish

How does one capture the essence of a loved one and put it in few enough words to fit in a newspaper column such as my little korner? Well hang with me while I give it the old college try.

A month or so ago grandson Jacob asked me if I’ve ever written about him in my column. I’ve mentioned him, I’m sure, probably several times, but the only korner I recall that was totally dedicated to him was when he arrived back in 2012. That column gave some people pause, as I was describing the new love of my life — as if I’d traded Rick in on a different model, this one with blue eyes (Rick’s eyes are green, it’s a thing in our family). But it was simply new grandbaby love, no hanky panky involved. Jacob is 11 years old now, and how to capture him effectively?

  

