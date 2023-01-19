Karen Dums

There’s this little red squirrel who entertains me daily. No matter which window I look out of, or at what time of day I look, he is here, there and everywhere.

This squirrel is pretty tiny and has no problem staying on top of the snow, no matter how deep it is in the yard. Of course, it’s deeper near the house since that is where what was shoveled off the roof landed; and hard-packed it is there too, so I’m fairly certain it would hold a human. It’s an easy-peasy scamper for the little guy.

