...AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR OZONE CONTINUES FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night.
This advisory affects the full state of Wisconsin.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night,
with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the
morning hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to
reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion,
while all others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Allow me to share a bit of personal history: I was once the proud owner of a shirt emblazoned with the words “DDT Bugs Me” and an image of a dead or dying mosquito. It was a white shirt, with orange and brown art depicting the insect. I thought it went great with my brown and yellow checked shorts.
Hey, no one has ever called me a fashionista. This shirt was owned by me during my most politically active life period to date — when I was 10 years old or so — during which time I wore it with pride. It was the late 1960s, even grade schoolers had a cause back then. So what if DDT helped wipe out malaria, typhus and other insect-borne diseases for military personnel and civilian populations alike? So what if it got rid of little nasties like the Gypsy Moth (it has a new name now and seems to be making a comeback), mosquitoes and other pests? It was hard on the environment affecting not only insects but our food and water supply and deemed a possible carcinogen. I’m an earth-lover, a tree-hugger, a dyed in the wool outdoorsy type that wants my outdoors happy and healthy.
