Allow me to share a bit of personal history: I was once the proud owner of a shirt emblazoned with the words “DDT Bugs Me” and an image of a dead or dying mosquito. It was a white shirt, with orange and brown art depicting the insect. I thought it went great with my brown and yellow checked shorts.

Hey, no one has ever called me a fashionista. This shirt was owned by me during my most politically active life period to date — when I was 10 years old or so — during which time I wore it with pride. It was the late 1960s, even grade schoolers had a cause back then. So what if DDT helped wipe out malaria, typhus and other insect-borne diseases for military personnel and civilian populations alike? So what if it got rid of little nasties like the Gypsy Moth (it has a new name now and seems to be making a comeback), mosquitoes and other pests? It was hard on the environment affecting not only insects but our food and water supply and deemed a possible carcinogen. I’m an earth-lover, a tree-hugger, a dyed in the wool outdoorsy type that wants my outdoors happy and healthy.

  

