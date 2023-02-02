Karen Dums

This may sound a trifle crazy but some of us actually like winter. We enjoy the snow and the many activities one can take part in upon it, some silent, such as snowshoeing or skiing, and some not so much, snowmobiling comes to mind. But whatever our winter flavor, it’s good to be able to indulge without traveling too far from our own back door.

Then there’s the other aspect, simply enjoying watching it fall from a warm, snug spot – outdoors around a bonfire or Indoors with a book or a broom or a sink full of dishes. My personal favorites are the big fat flakes falling thick and fast so that when you look out a window you can feel you’re living inside a snow globe. I can recall a day from several years past as I sat in front of our garage removing my snowshoes after a walk; making myself dizzy looking up at the snow falling in great flakes trying mightily, and failing, to see beyond where they coalesced into a white wall. Beautiful.

