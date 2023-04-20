Karen Dums

In the blink of an eye. It seemed that way, didn’t it?

One day we were buried up to our hips in snow and two days later we were looking at the flotsam and jetsam left during a spring thaw; puddles and moldy grass showing and the mercury inside our outdoor thermometers climbing above 80 degrees. How in the heck are we supposed to acclimate to such a thing? And by the way, according to weather people, snow is in the forecast for our little korner of the world over the weekend.

