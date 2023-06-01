Karen Dums

I dream of a world where people are treated with kindness and with dignity, even when it might seem they don’t deserve it. Whose job is it to measure that stuff anyway?

I dream of a world where families are nuclear. Not like in bomb nuclear, but like in close nuclear. Why would we choose chaos over peace? Who wants shrapnel in their heart and soul?

