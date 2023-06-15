...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
tomorrow. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer,
Washburn.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the
air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
No, I’ve not found that candy apple red truck of my dreams. My new ride is a bicycle for the 21st century. Lest readers be lulled into the idea that I purchased an e-bike, perish the thought. I got a speed bike. A seven speed with hand brakes (gulp) with a step-through frame to accommodate my aging knees and hips. I’ve been tooling around near home to get used to the brakes. So far, so good.
My love of bicycling is an old one. My first bike was a red job with training wheels. Dad put it together and off I went. BORING. When he came home to see me riding my older sister’s full size — 26-inch in those days — he thought he’d just take the training wheels off mine. Afterall, I couldn’t ride my sister’s bike while sitting on the seat, the vertical challenge was too much for my five-year-old self was his thought. As if. His idea did not bear fruit so we went to the local Coast-to-Coast store and traded my bike for a taller model. I spent the next couple years standing on the pedals in order to ride. But I was happy. If not spoiled rotten.
