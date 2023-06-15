Karen Dums

No, I’ve not found that candy apple red truck of my dreams. My new ride is a bicycle for the 21st century. Lest readers be lulled into the idea that I purchased an e-bike, perish the thought. I got a speed bike. A seven speed with hand brakes (gulp) with a step-through frame to accommodate my aging knees and hips. I’ve been tooling around near home to get used to the brakes. So far, so good.

My love of bicycling is an old one. My first bike was a red job with training wheels. Dad put it together and off I went. BORING. When he came home to see me riding my older sister’s full size — 26-inch in those days — he thought he’d just take the training wheels off mine. Afterall, I couldn’t ride my sister’s bike while sitting on the seat, the vertical challenge was too much for my five-year-old self was his thought. As if. His idea did not bear fruit so we went to the local Coast-to-Coast store and traded my bike for a taller model. I spent the next couple years standing on the pedals in order to ride. But I was happy. If not spoiled rotten.

