Of course I doubt I’m the only person who notices this but the passage of summer can be measured by what springs up from the earth.

June brings us dandelions and July gives us daisies and buttercups. In August we find black-eyed Susans, Indian paintbrush (Castilleja or prairie fire) and the beginnings of cattails.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

