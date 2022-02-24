Snow comes off the roof like smoke, while the wind creates gravity-defying artwork along the eaves; the swirl on the sidewalk is hard packed and will need to be ‘chunked’ before it is shoveled away.
One piece is rocklike and thus leaves a curve in the otherwise straight lines apparent between high banks of snow. I cannot see the forest or the trees, even though they are a scant 25 yards away.
A whiteout in my very own yard. It has been a blustery February day indeed. Regardless of the fact that it is Friday and not Wednesday, or “Windsday,” as described in children’s lit, the wind picked up, and fell away just as quickly. Now the snow of the yard is littered with pine needles and small sticks, the eastern windows are plastered with white, the flag is tightly wrapped around its pole.
I’ve no doubt mentioned it in this column before, so please forgive the redundancy, but I like wind. Not necessarily destructive wind that knocks down power lines, trees and houses, but wind in general. Forces of nature will hold an appeal for some and wind is the one that holds an appeal for me. I’ve seen it do damage in its ferocity – tossed waves at sea, whitecaps on smaller bodies of water, trees littered across the landscape no more than matchsticks to its power – nature in a mood. A fierce mood. I can admire that ferocity, it’s a known thing. It’s been my muse, rough wind has, in poems mostly and no doubt will remain so – old habits die hard.
But in truth the gentle breezes beckon me too. The kinder winds that caress our cheeks and promise better things to come. They can be apparent at any time of year but I notice them most after spring’s blustery, kite-flying days and on into summer. They tickle and tease rather than bite or send insidious fingers of cold tracing along our spines.
I’ve attempted to capture the wind poetically as well. There are also what our family calls the sweet-sour winds that autumn in general and Halloween in particular bring; that mixture of one season giving way to another often accompanied by a spicy aroma. Yes, wind can be vibrant, vicious, seductive or smooth – as if it has a personality all its own – a flight of fancy.
In any case, Friday past was one of those days that, if you’ve read your Milne, (as in Winnie the Pooh), you can easily refer to as a blustery day, for it was that. A brief period of snow squalls and limited visibility. Quaking trees and bending limbs, short-lived at least in our little neck of the woods.
Seed catalogs might be arriving in the mailbox. Summer clothing might be appearing in the stores. Daylight hours are quickly lengthening, but you can be almost certain that winter isn’t quite through with us just yet.
As much as I don’t like to recall it, March can be our heaviest snow month, and it’s still more than a week away. As the old nursery rhyme reads, “The March winds shall blow, and we shall have snow, and what will little robin do, poor thing, poor thing, and what will little robin do?...”
I can’t speak for the robins but I intend to do what I’ve always done and that’s take one day at a time, blow, snow and everything in between.
