Sometimes I need a break from current music trends.

Thank goodness I’ve still got some Patsy Cline in my musical collection. That woman had a voice. Pure and strong. When I’m tired of booming bass guitar or synthesized this and that I can tune in to “Walking After Midnight,” “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” et al.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments