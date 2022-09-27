Christmas Parade SUV

FILE - Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County Court on Aug. 25, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade. A Wisconsin judge deferred a decision Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, on whether Brooks can represent himself at trial, after the suspect said he doesn't understand the charges against him or how the state can prosecute him. 

 Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge deferred a decision Tuesday on whether a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade can represent himself at trial, after the suspect said he doesn't understand the charges against him or how the state can prosecute him.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow gave Darrell Brooks until Wednesday morning to decide whether he still wants to represent himself. If he does, she promised to schedule another hearing later in the day.

