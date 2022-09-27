...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Minnesota and north central and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas adjacent/near Lake Superior will
likely remain above freezing but may still receive frost.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
FILE - Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County Court on Aug. 25, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade. A Wisconsin judge deferred a decision Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, on whether Brooks can represent himself at trial, after the suspect said he doesn't understand the charges against him or how the state can prosecute him.
Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge deferred a decision Tuesday on whether a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade can represent himself at trial, after the suspect said he doesn't understand the charges against him or how the state can prosecute him.
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow gave Darrell Brooks until Wednesday morning to decide whether he still wants to represent himself. If he does, she promised to schedule another hearing later in the day.
