FILE - Pope John Paul I, flanked by Masters of the pontifical ceremonies, Monsignor Virgilio Noe', right, and Monsignor Orazio Cocchetti, left, smiles as he appears at the lodge window of St. Peter's Basilica soon after his election Saturday, Aug. 26, 1978. On Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Pope Francis will beatify John Paul I, the last formal step before on the path to possible sainthood.
A man holds a photo of Pope John Paul I during the beatification ceremony led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
FILE - Pope John Paul I, flanked by Masters of the pontifical ceremonies, Monsignor Virgilio Noe', right, and Monsignor Orazio Cocchetti, left, smiles as he appears at the lodge window of St. Peter's Basilica soon after his election Saturday, Aug. 26, 1978. On Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Pope Francis will beatify John Paul I, the last formal step before on the path to possible sainthood.
Anonymous / AP Photo
A view of St. Peter's Square during the beatification ceremony of late Pope John Paul I led by Pope Francis at the Vatican, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday beatified one of his predecessors, John Paul I, a briefly serving pontiff who distinguished himself with his humility and cheerfulness, and whose abrupt death in his bedroom in 1978 shocked the world and fueled suspicions for years about his demise.
The ceremony in St. Peter's Square constituted the last formal step in the Vatican before possible sainthood for Albino Luciani, an Italian who died 33 days after being elected pontiff.
