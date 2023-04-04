Bruce Jilka received 15 write-in votes for president of the Village of Prentice Board of Trustees, according to the unofficial results reported for 19 of 23 municipalities and all school districts from the April 4 Spring Election in Price County.

There were no registered candidates for the seat that was vacated when incumbent village president Doug Hagen announced he was not running for reelection. Wisconsin elections laws allow write-in votes to be counted for individuals who complete the appropriate forms for eligibility after the filing deadline to appear on the ballot but before the deadline to have the votes counted in the election.

