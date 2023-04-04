...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of around two tenths of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the impacts should only be in the
far northern portions of these counties. Periods of
thunderstorms are expected through Wednesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Jilka receives most votes for Village of Prentice board president
Bruce Jilka received 15 write-in votes for president of the Village of Prentice Board of Trustees, according to the unofficial results reported for 19 of 23 municipalities and all school districts from the April 4 Spring Election in Price County.
There were no registered candidates for the seat that was vacated when incumbent village president Doug Hagen announced he was not running for reelection. Wisconsin elections laws allow write-in votes to be counted for individuals who complete the appropriate forms for eligibility after the filing deadline to appear on the ballot but before the deadline to have the votes counted in the election.
