Jets Packers Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles away from New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. 

 AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Breece Hall ran for 116 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, the surprising Jets sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and New York won its third straight with a 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2 before finishing with a 10-6 record. New York hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the NFL's longest active drought.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments