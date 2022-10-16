...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 6 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles away from New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Breece Hall ran for 116 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, the surprising Jets sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and New York won its third straight with a 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2 before finishing with a 10-6 record. New York hasn't reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the NFL's longest active drought.
