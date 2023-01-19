January 2023 marks the 19th National Stalking Awareness Month, an annual call to action to recognize and respond to this traumatic and dangerous crime. It is critical to raise the issue of stalking as a form of interpersonal violence as well as a crime that frequently predicts and co-occurs with physical and sexual assault.

Stalking is defined as a series of actions that make a person feel afraid, distressed, or in danger. Stalking is serious, often violent, and can escalate over time. Most stalkers target people they know. Many stalkers commit this crime against people they’ve dated or been romantically involved with. Stalkers may also be acquaintances, family members, and/or strangers.

