...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST
WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer, and Price.
Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
FILE - Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love drops back to pass during an NFL football mini camp practice session Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers have scheduled two separate sessions of joint practices to give new starting quarterback Jordan Love more opportunities to work with his young receiving group before the season begins. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
FILE - Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy introduces head coach Matt LaFleur at a news conference, Jan. 9, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers’ profits fell 11.7% over the last fiscal year after a season in which they missed the playoffs and had a regular-season home game moved overseas. The Packers on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, reported a $68.6 million profit from team operations, down from $77.7 million last year. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
FILE - Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love drops back to pass during an NFL football mini camp practice session Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers have scheduled two separate sessions of joint practices to give new starting quarterback Jordan Love more opportunities to work with his young receiving group before the season begins. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Morry Gash
FILE - Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy introduces head coach Matt LaFleur at a news conference, Jan. 9, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers' profits fell 11.7% over the last fiscal year after a season in which they missed the playoffs and had a regular-season home game moved overseas. The Packers on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, reported a $68.6 million profit from team operations, down from $77.7 million last year. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy says it will probably take "at least half a season" for the team to know what it has in new starting quarterback Jordan Love.
Murphy noted the parallels to 2008, when Aaron Rodgers took over after backing up Hall of Famer Brett Favre for three seasons. Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets cleared the way for Love, who has made one start since the Packers selected him out of Utah State with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft.
