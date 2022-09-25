APTOPIX Iran Protests

Pro-government demonstrators attend a rally condemning recent anti-government protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the nation's morality police, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain's ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody.

The state-run IRNA news agency reported the ministry also summoned Norway's ambassador to Iran and strongly protested recent remarks by the president of the Norwegian parliament, Masud Gharahkhani.

