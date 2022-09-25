...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 2 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional gale-force gusts of 35 to 40
knots are possible this evening over the Outer Apostle Islands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Pro-government demonstrators attend a rally condemning recent anti-government protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the nation's morality police, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain's ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody.
The state-run IRNA news agency reported the ministry also summoned Norway's ambassador to Iran and strongly protested recent remarks by the president of the Norwegian parliament, Masud Gharahkhani.
