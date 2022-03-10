PARK FALLS – It was an ice show during a freezing rain ice event this past weekend but Price Ice Figure Skating held its annual show with good turnout despite the weather after having to cancel in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Hundreds of spectators attended each performance and helped the club raise thousands of dollars with silent auctions and raffles. But central to everything were the skaters from toddlers to high schoolers who performed a program called “Skating Through the Wonders of Nature.”

