The Price Ice Figure Skating senior synchro skaters perform the “Fire Medley” to conclude three weekend performances on Sunday in Park Falls. The members include Maren Folstad, Zoey Eimermann, Caitlin Pesko, Melinda Tingo, Mal Smith, Hallie Hueckman, Alexis Grawvunder, Maya Szymik, Maia Oswald and Olivia Negri.
The Price Ice Figure Skating Snowplow Sam 1 members perform “In Summer” to conclude three weekend performances on Sunday in Park Falls. The skaters at left are Vivienne Davis, Blake Beilke and Kendall Davis, and at right are Trojan Martin, Emily Tourtillot, Daxon Singer and Sarah Morsching.
The Price Ice Figure Skating Free Skate 3 and Free Skate 5 members perform “Walkin’ On Sunshine” to conclude three weekend performances on Sunday in Park Falls. The skaters include Mal Smith, Caitlin Pesko, Zoey Eimermann, Maren Folstad, Maia Oswald and Maya Szymik.
The Price Ice Figure Skating Basic 4 members perform “Under The Sea” to conclude three weekend performances on Sunday in Park Falls. The skaters include Millie Schuh, Kennedie Kurth, Cadence Johnson, Haylie Currier and Leelan Carroll.
The Price Ice Figure Skating Free and Free Skate 5 members perform to a medley of songs from the film, “Frozen,” to conclude three weekend performances on Sunday in Park Falls. The skaters include Caitlin Pesko, Cassidy Aartila, Ivy Korpi D’Amico, Elizabeth Hartfiel, Zoey Eimermann, Maia Oswald, Alexis Grawvunder, Maya Szymik, Mal Smith, Alex Kirch, Coco Godbee and Maren Folstad.
Mikayla Radlinger performs to the song “September” with the Snowplow Sam 2 members as part of the Price Ice Figure Skating Free weekend performances on Sunday in Park Falls. The other skaters not pictured include Hailey Ottosen, Paitun Davis, Brooke Tourtillott, Mya Brown and Elliot Morsching.
The Price Ice Figure Skating club members conclude the program with all skaters on the ice to complete three weekend performances on Sunday in Park Falls.
By Tom LaVenture / PCR
By Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Alex Kirch performs to “Just Around The River Bend” as part of the Price Ice Figure Skating program on Sunday to conclude three weekend performances in Park Falls.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Alex Kirch performs a spin to “Just Around The River Bend” as part of the Price Ice Figure Skating program on Sunday to conclude three weekend performances in Park Falls.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Layla Schmidt performs to the song “Rain On Me” with Basic 5 skating partner Fehlen Larson (not pictured) as part of the Price Ice Figure Skating Free weekend performances on Sunday in Park Falls.
PARK FALLS – It was an ice show during a freezing rain ice event this past weekend but Price Ice Figure Skating held its annual show with good turnout despite the weather after having to cancel in 2021 due to the pandemic.
Hundreds of spectators attended each performance and helped the club raise thousands of dollars with silent auctions and raffles. But central to everything were the skaters from toddlers to high schoolers who performed a program called “Skating Through the Wonders of Nature.”
