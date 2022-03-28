PHILLIPS — The Price County Highway Department announced Tuesday that State Highway 13 is now reopened to traffic in the city of Phillips.

The announcement from Highway Commissioner Joe Baratka.at approximately 3:45 p.m. March 29, stated that the work to repair a water main break on Monday that required the closure of Highway 13 from Shaw Street to Victoria Street is now completed

