...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 3 PM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Prentice High School senior Ashton Makovsky (34) drives for the basket over falling Hurley players in the WIAA Division 5 Regional Final on March 4 in Hurley. Hurley won't the game 75-69 in overtime.
HURLEY — It wasn’t a Division 4 regional final for the faint of heart.
In a game where the lead changed hands several times and both teams came back from double-digit deficits, both scoring at critical moments and both missing a chance to win the game in the final seconds of regulation — Hurley finally prevented Prentice from a second-consecutive upset with a 75-69 win in overtime.
