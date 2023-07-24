...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST
WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer, and Price.
Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
From left, Coach Sara Huggard, Avalyn Huggard, Fiona Huggard and Coach Hannah Koller at the 2023 Wisconsin Swimming 12-and-under Long Course State Championships on July 21-23 at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex.
Sara Huggard
Avalyn Huggard with her third and fifth place medals after competing at the 2023 Wisconsin Swimming 12-and-under Long Course State Championships on July 21-23 at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex.
Avalyn Huggard and Fiona Huggard, both of Phillips, competed in the 2023 Wisconsin Swimming 12-and-under Long Course State Championships on July 21-23 at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex. The girls swam with the Northern Lakes Aquatic Club and qualified for the state meet by meeting time standards put out by Wisconsin Swimming.
Avalyn qualified in the 10-and-under girls 50 meter and 100 meter breaststroke. She dropped 1.5 seconds off that time to place 5th and medal in the 50 breast event. She dropped an amazing 5.81 seconds and pulled out a third place finish in a fast and exciting 100 breast event after coming into the race seeded at ninth.
