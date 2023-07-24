Avalyn Huggard and Fiona Huggard, both of Phillips, competed in the 2023 Wisconsin Swimming 12-and-under Long Course State Championships on July 21-23 at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex. The girls swam with the Northern Lakes Aquatic Club and qualified for the state meet by meeting time standards put out by Wisconsin Swimming.

Avalyn qualified in the 10-and-under girls 50 meter and 100 meter breaststroke. She dropped 1.5 seconds off that time to place 5th and medal in the 50 breast event. She dropped an amazing 5.81 seconds and pulled out a third place finish in a fast and exciting 100 breast event after coming into the race seeded at ninth.

  

