Phillips swimmer Avalyn Huggard with her 13th place ribbon for the 100 breaststroke, as part of the Northern Lakes Aquatic Club team's 10-and-under group at the state swimming championships in Ashwaubenon on Feb. 23, 2023.
Phillips swimmer Avalyn Huggard with her 14th place ribbon for the 50 breaststroke, as part of the Northern Lakes Aquatic Club team’s 10-and-under group at the state swimming championships in Ashwaubenon on Feb. 23, 2023.
Submitted photo
Phillips swimmer Avalyn Huggard placed in two events as part of the Northern Lakes Aquatic Club (NLAC), which is formed by qualifying swimmers from teams in the Central Wisconsin Swim Conference to compete at USA swim meets.
This weekend Huggard competed with the NLAC swim team at the 10-and-under state swimming championships on Feb. 23 in Ashwaubenon. For her two state qualifying events, she placed 14th in the 50 breaststroke and 13th in the 100 breaststroke, which is a significant achievement at the state level for a new NLAC swimmer. She was also able to swim two bonus events, the 100 IM and 50 back.
