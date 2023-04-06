Workers with Miron Construction start dismantling the south building on the Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls campus in March, to start a $35 million two-phase rebuild project to bring the critical access hospital up to date. Temporary barriers and relocation of services will allow the hospital to remain open during the two phase project to be completed in 2025.
PARK FALLS — Construction is underway at Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls for renovation or replacement in a $35 million two-phase rebuild project to bring the critical access hospital up to date.
“These significant updates will immediately improve patient care and ensure Marshfield Clinic Health System can continue to provide high-quality care for many years to come,” said Jeff Euclide, president of MMC Park Falls and Ladysmith. “Park Falls and the surrounding rural communities have a unique, 100-year-old history with their hospital, and this investment will help carry that legacy into the next 100 years. Our patients, staff, and communities deserve best-in-class healthcare right here in the Northwoods, and that’s what this project is all about.”
