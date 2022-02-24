PARK FALLS — The Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls Auxiliary on Feb. 8 gifted $28,460 to the Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls, according to a press release.
The donation will cover the cost of five items that were recently purchased to benefit hospital and ambulance service staff and patients.
The items include a vital signs monitor for the Park Falls Area Ambulance Service. The monitor is something that will be extremely helpful daily for every patient, according to Judith Karshna, ambulance service director.
The funds will also be used to purchase a Lucas Chest Compression System for use in cases of cardiac arrest. The request for the system came from the hospital Inpatient Unit.
By providing chest compressions to a patient, it allows the medical staff to focus on other lifesaving responsibilities, according to the press release.
The funds will also purchase parallel bars and a staircase for the Rehabilitation Services Unit. The equipment is for use with outpatients to assist with physical therapy work on balance, safety, fall prevention, mobility for amputees and other training. A second staircase was requested for the Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehabilitation Unit and will be used by staff with inpatients who have trouble with stairs and shortness of breath.
The MMC-PF Auxiliary is a nonprofit organization that raises money for the hospital and to give scholarships of up to $6000 to students who are pursuing a healthcare career and/or to medical workers to further their education. The auxiliary raises the money by running the Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store at 219 Division Street in downtown Park Falls. The thrift store is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays. Days and hours of operation are cut due to the limited number of volunteers. To volunteer, stop by or call 715-762-4800.
Students who are interested in scholarships may pick up an application at the thrift store or at the hospital front desk. The deadline to apply for the next scholarship period is July 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.