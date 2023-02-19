Hoffman

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Public School District has named Rachel Hoffman to become the next superintendent, according to a Feb. 17 press release from the district office. The Price County native has worked in the Rhinelander schools for the past 22 years.

The Phillips Public School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Hoffman after a search was conducted by District 12 Cooperative Educational Service Agency, of which Phillips is a member. The CESA 12 narrowed its search to Hoffman and Dave Sholz as finalists in early February, and interviews were conducted by the school board and a community group.

