...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM
CST MONDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm
Watch, heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Burnett and Washburn Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 PM CST
Monday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday evening
through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
PHILLIPS — The Phillips Public School District has named Rachel Hoffman to become the next superintendent, according to a Feb. 17 press release from the district office. The Price County native has worked in the Rhinelander schools for the past 22 years.
The Phillips Public School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Hoffman after a search was conducted by District 12 Cooperative Educational Service Agency, of which Phillips is a member. The CESA 12 narrowed its search to Hoffman and Dave Sholz as finalists in early February, and interviews were conducted by the school board and a community group.
