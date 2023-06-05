...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now include northwestern
Wisconsin. This advisory remains in effect until midnight tonight and
affects ALL Wisconsin counties.
Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state. The
air quality index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the southeast, while the
highest concentrations are expected within the corridor south of a
Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north of a Dubuque,
IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that people with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy
exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
FILE - United States forward Hilary Knight (21) holds the cup as she celebrates with teammates after beating Canada in the gold medal game at the women's world hockey championships in Brampton, Ontario, Sunday, April 16, 2023. Knight was the runaway leader in being voted the International Ice Hockey Federation's first female player of the year on Thursday, some six weeks after the 33-year-old captained the United States to win the women's world championship.
Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press via AP, File
Hilary Knight was the runaway leader in voting for the International Ice Hockey Federation's first female player of the year award on Thursday, some six weeks after the 33-year-old captained the United States to win gold at the women's world championship.
The IIHF announced Knight received 40.9% of the votes submitted by more than 50 media members, representing 16 countries, and a select group of federation officials. U.S. defender Caroline Harvey was second at 18.2%, followed by Slovakia's 15-year-old Nela Lopusanova (13.6%).
