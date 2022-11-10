Harvey Higley

Harvey Higley, left, with California Gov. Earl Warren when Higley was Administrator of Veterans Affairs for the U.S. Veterans Administration in the 1950s.

 Submitted photo from the University of Wisconsin Alumni Association.

MADISON (Nov. 4, 2022) — In 1915, Harvey Higley graduated from the University of Wisconsin. Just two years later, the life of this Marinette County native changed forever when the United States declared war on Germany, entering into World War I.

Higley, a chemical engineer, walked out of private employment and entered service in the greatest conflict the world had known. He served in France, and for the rest of his life, one of his greatest concerns was caring for his fellow veterans. He served as secretary of veterans affairs under President Dwight Eisenhower, and among Higley’s lasting achievements was establishing Veterans Day as a national holiday.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments