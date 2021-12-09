The outdoor holiday tree at the Monarch Wildlife Wayside Refuge and Park is now ready for public ornaments at N6282 State Highway 111 in Catawba.
According to refuge founder and owner Ron Burger, the public is invited to come any time and ask that families, groups or organization limit themselves to one ornament. The ornament may also be mailed to the refuge.
The decoration should be attached with a wire or string to keep it securely fastened to the tree. Ornaments can be a memorial of a person or pet. They may also be homemade. Please include the year on the ornament when possible.
When the tree is taken down after the holidays, it will used on site as a habitat for wildlife and the ornaments saved for what Ron Burger hopes will become an annual event. For more information, call 715-339-6997 or 715-820-6162.
