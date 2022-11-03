PHILLIPS — Board members of the Friends of Fred Smith, Inc., are taking the next step to help maintain and develop the Wisconsin Concrete Park with the recent hire of a part time manager.

“We re-energized in the last year and it was kind of a fresh start,” said Marjory Brzeskiewicz, president of the Friends of Fred Smith. “Having someone here on a daily basis as people start to emerge from the pandemic is a great start.”

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments