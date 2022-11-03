...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
2 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Standing in front of an outdoor fireplace built as part of the Wisconsin Concrete Park in the 1930s and 1940s by Fred Smith, from left, Ann Grzywnowicz, operations manager of Friends of Fred Smith, Inc., Marjory Brzeskiewicz, president, and Gay Marschke, a founding board member and past president.
Picking up loose rubble from an outdoor fireplace built as part of the Wisconsin Concrete Park in the 1930s and 1940s by Fred Smith, from left, Gay Marschke, a founding board member and past president of Friends of Fred Smith, Inc., Marjory Brzeskiewicz, current president at right, and Ann Grzywnowicz, operations manager in back.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
PHILLIPS — Board members of the Friends of Fred Smith, Inc., are taking the next step to help maintain and develop the Wisconsin Concrete Park with the recent hire of a part time manager.
“We re-energized in the last year and it was kind of a fresh start,” said Marjory Brzeskiewicz, president of the Friends of Fred Smith. “Having someone here on a daily basis as people start to emerge from the pandemic is a great start.”
