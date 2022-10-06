PARK FALLS — For much of the summer the city of Park Falls Department of Public Works has been attempting to control the spread of a grub infestation at Nola Cemetery. A third party expert from UW Extension has helped provided information to help eradicate the problem starting this fall and with more work in the spring.

“The grubs at the cemetery have been identified and we now have a plan going forward to fix the nearly 10 acres of damage to the lawn,” said City Administrator Brentt Michalek in a Sept. 28 public announcement. “Thank you all for being patient with us throughout this ordeal.”

