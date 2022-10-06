...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
and waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 5 PM
CDT this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM
CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
A grub infestation at Nola Cemetery has resulted in the loss of a large amount of grass over the summer. With the assistance of UW Extension experts the type of grub has been identified and preventive and curative treatments will start this fall and continue in the spring.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
PARK FALLS — For much of the summer the city of Park Falls Department of Public Works has been attempting to control the spread of a grub infestation at Nola Cemetery. A third party expert from UW Extension has helped provided information to help eradicate the problem starting this fall and with more work in the spring.
“The grubs at the cemetery have been identified and we now have a plan going forward to fix the nearly 10 acres of damage to the lawn,” said City Administrator Brentt Michalek in a Sept. 28 public announcement. “Thank you all for being patient with us throughout this ordeal.”
