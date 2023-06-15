...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
tomorrow. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer,
Washburn.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the
air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
MADISON — State Rep. Chanz Green, R-Grand View, voted in favor of legislation that increases a first-degree reckless homicide involving fentanyl from a Class C felony to a Class B felony during an Assembly vote on June 7.
Senate Bill 101 would raise the penalty for someone who causes the death of another human being by the manufacture, distribution, or delivery of, or by administering or assisting in administering, certain Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substances. A Class C felony is punishable by a fine of up to $100,000 or imprisonment for up to 40 years, or both, under Wisconsin law. A Class B felony is punishable by up to 60 years prison.
