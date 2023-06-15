MADISON — State Rep. Chanz Green, R-Grand View, voted in favor of legislation that increases a first-degree reckless homicide involving fentanyl from a Class C felony to a Class B felony during an Assembly vote on June 7.

Senate Bill 101 would raise the penalty for someone who causes the death of another human being by the manufacture, distribution, or delivery of, or by administering or assisting in administering, certain Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substances. A Class C felony is punishable by a fine of up to $100,000 or imprisonment for up to 40 years, or both, under Wisconsin law. A Class B felony is punishable by up to 60 years prison.

