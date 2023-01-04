...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Price County.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Do not use cruise control in winter driving
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Wisconsin 74th Assembly District State Rep. Chanz Green, R-Grand View, signs the Assembly Book during the inauguration ceremony in Madison on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
MADISON (Jan. 3, 2023) — State Rep. Chanz Green, R-Grand View, was sworn in for his first term in the Wisconsin State Assembly on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
The 74th Assembly District includes Ashland, Bayfield, Iron and Price counties, and parts of Douglas and Sawyer counties. Green defeated his Democratic opponent John Adams in the November general election to fill the seat of Rep. Beth Meyers who did not seek reelection. Green is the first Republican to win the district in over 35 years.
