...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.
* WHERE...Price County.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions are likely to impact the commute this evening and
again Wednesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
MADISON (Jan. 3, 2023) — State Rep. Chanz Green, R- Grand View, was sworn in for his first term in the Wisconsin State Assembly on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
The 74th Assembly District includes Ashland, Bayfield, Iron and Price counties, and parts of Douglas and Sawyer counties. Green defeated his Democratic opponent John Adams in the November general election to fill the seat of Rep. Beth Meyers who did not seek reelection. Green is the first Republican to win the district in over 35 years.
