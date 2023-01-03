Chaz Green

MADISON (Jan. 3, 2023) — State Rep. Chanz Green, R- Grand View, was sworn in for his first term in the Wisconsin State Assembly on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

The 74th Assembly District includes Ashland, Bayfield, Iron and Price counties, and parts of Douglas and Sawyer counties. Green defeated his Democratic opponent John Adams in the November general election to fill the seat of Rep. Beth Meyers who did not seek reelection. Green is the first Republican to win the district in over 35 years.

