GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers running back A.J. Dillon has received an apology from the Green Bay police chief for the way an officer treated him during an exhibition soccer match at Lambeau Field.

Chris Davis issued the apology Friday and said the police department directed "appropriate corrective action" to the officer involved as it completed an internal review of the July 23 incident.

