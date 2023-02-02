Adison Bablick

Adison Bablick shows her 15 1/4 inch walleye that won third place in the annual Bobber’s on the Lake Ice Fishing Contest at Butternut Lake on Jan. 21. Behind her is Cory Eimermann, who came in first in the northern pike division with a 33 1/2 inch fish.

 Submitted photo

BUTTERNUT — The annual Bobber’s on the Lake Ice Fishing Contest was held on Butternut Lake on Jan. 21.

The event took place in cloudy and breezy conditions with temperatures approaching 20 degrees, according to Butternut and Schnur Lake Association President Scott Stenger. The event drew about 170 anglers, who despite some slushy conditions that limited travel around the lake, there were 50 fish registered to include 15 northern pike, 5 walleye, 14 crappie and 15 perch.

