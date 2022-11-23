In high school girls varsity basketball action, the Phillips Loggers improved to 2-0 in the Marawood North Conference after defeating Prentice 74-19 at home on Nov. 22. Prentice falls to 0-3.

Phillips will take on Three Lakes next at home on Nov. 28. Prentice takes on Lake Holcombe at home on Dec. 1.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments