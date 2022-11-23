Phillips senior Solita Kaster (34) goes up for a layup against Prentice defenders Kali Heikkinen (23), Abigail Schuetz (33), Kylie Orysen (5) and Lydia Harding (41) during second half action against Prentice on Nov. 22, 2022. Phillips won the home game 74-19.
Prentice forward Kali Heikkinen (23) sends the ball toward the basket during second half action against Phillips on Nov. 22, 2022, with Loggers defenders Elsa Schluter (32) and Brooke Eckert (52) in front of her and with Prentice teammate Lydia Harding (41) at right. Phillips won the home game 74-19.
Prentice forward Kali Heikkinen (23) tries to pass to teammate Leila Heikkinen (13) as Phillips defender Elsa Schluter (32) goes for the ball during second half action against Phillips on Nov. 22, 2022. Phillips won the home game 74-19.
Phillips High School varsity girls basketball player Elsa Schluter (32) goes for a layup under a crowded basket during second half action against Prentice on Nov. 22, 2022. Phillips won the home game 74-19.
Phillips junior Halle Lehman (44) aims for the basket against Prentice guards Kylie Orysen (5) and Leila Heikkinen (13) during second half action against Prentice on Nov. 22, 2022. Phillips won the home game 74-19.
Phillips senior Solita Kaster (34) goes up for a layup against Prentice defenders Kali Heikkinen (23), Abigail Schuetz (33), Kylie Orysen (5) and Lydia Harding (41) during second half action against Prentice on Nov. 22, 2022. Phillips won the home game 74-19.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
