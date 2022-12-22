Northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (Dec. 19, 2022) — Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) recently sat down with the ever-impressive 12 year Girl Scout Cadettes Adalyn Haynes and Ivy Snow, both of eastern Wisconsin and learning to be unapologetically themselves and to advocate for issues they are passionate about.

Adalyn and Ivy have shown an impressive commitment to inclusion and dedication to creating an equitable work environment. In 2021, Adalyn and Ivy noted what they believed to be an alarming gap in pay for women and decided to team up to bring exposure to this issue for their Girl Scout Bronze Award Project.

