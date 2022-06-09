Girl Scout Paige Dragovich, 18, with checks totaling more than $2,000 from selling Girl Scout Cookies and other fundraisers to benefit the Catkins Animal Rescue Enrichment Program in Park Falls. The work was a passion of Dragovich and the topic of her Gold Star Award Project as a capstone scouting project, and before joining the U.S. Navy. teamed up recently with Catkins Animal Rescue in Park Falls to complete her Girl Scouts Gold Award Project.
PARK FALLS — Chequamegon Senior and Girl Scout Paige Dragovich, 18, teamed up recently with Catkins Animal Rescue in Park Falls to complete her Girl Scouts Gold Award Project.
The Gold Award is the highest award that a senior Girl Scout Ambassador can earn. The Girl Scout designs her Gold Award Projects to incorporate all of the knowledge and leadership skills that were learned into a capstone experience that identifies a root cause of a community issue, and develops an action plan that requires collaboration, mentoring and outcomes for a long-term benefit.
