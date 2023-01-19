Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are rallying their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls — the Girl Scout Cookie Program. With every package of Girl Scout cookies, Girl Scouts learn invaluable skills and life lessons.

This year’s cookie line-up includes Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel DeLites, Lemonades, Trefoils (new name, same delicious shortbread cookie), Peanut Butter Sandwich, Toast-Yay, Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free), and the brand new, online-only, Raspberry Rally.

